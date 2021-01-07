Blough completed six of 10 passes for 49 yards with one interception in one game in 2020.

After Blough made the Detroit roster out of training camp only to get cut in September, the Lions thought enough of the 25-year-old to sign him back to the active roster once it was known in October that the Cowboys were in the market for someone to replace Dak Prescott (knee) last October. However, Blough went on to see action in just a single game in 2020 while serving as the No. 3 QB behind Matthew Stafford and Chase Daniel. While there's a chance he could return as the No. 2 option in 2021 should Daniel be let go, it seems more likely that Detroit will take a developmental signal caller in the upcoming draft to fill that role.