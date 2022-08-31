The Lions are expected to waive Blough if Nate Sudfeld passes his physical in Detroit on Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It initially seemed like Blough had beaten out Tim Boyle for the backup job behind Jared Goff, but it seems that Detroit wants to go in a completely different direction after both of them put together underwhelming preseason performances. However, unless another team saw enough promise in the 27-year-old to put in a waiver claim, Blough would seem like a strong candidate to land on the practice squad.