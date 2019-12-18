Blough is set to remain the starter against Denver on Sunday with Matthew Stafford (back/hip) having been placed on IR, Dave Brickett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Lions placed Stafford on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday. With Jeff Driskel (hamstring) also on IR, Blough looks in line to close out the season under center. Since his surprisingly solid debut Week 13, the rookie signal-caller has struggled in back-to-back matchups and put up a 1:3 TD:INT ratio. If the 24-year-old ends up churning out another ugly performance against the Broncos' stout defense Sunday, it's possible that the Lions could opt to take a look at backup Kyler Sloter.