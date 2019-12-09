Lions' David Blough: Struggles versus Vikings
Blough completed 24 of 40 pass attempts for 205 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the team's Week 14 loss to the Vikings.
Blough struggled to get anything going early, completing only seven of 14 passes for 59 yards. With the Lions down 17-0, he took to the air more often in the second half, but threw two interceptions in team's last four offensive possessions. Positively, Blough has shown the ability to keep his top receivers involved, targeting Kenny Golladay eight times and Marvin Jones seven. He'll also draw an easier matchup in Week 15 as the Lions take on the Buccaneers.
