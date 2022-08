Blough completed 17 of 32 passes for 160 yards with one touchdown while rushing twice for 11 yards during Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Steelers.

Tim Boyle got the start, but Blough seemed to outplay him again despite averaging 5.0 yards per pass attempt. However, given the underwhelming play that Detroit has gotten from its backup quarterbacks this preseason, Detroit could be keeping a close eye on which quarterbacks don't survive roster cuts around the league this week.