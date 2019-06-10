Lions' David Fales: Inks deal with Detroit
Fales signed a contact with the Lions on Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Fales spent 2018 in Miami as the No. 3 quarterback and did not attempt a pass all season. The 28-year-old will compete with Tom Savage for the backup job behind Matthew Stafford for the Lions.
More News
-
Dolphins' David Fales: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: In mix for backup job•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: Outperforms Osweiler again in loss•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: Outplaying competition for backup role•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: Competing for backup job•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: Re-ups with Miami•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Superflex mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...