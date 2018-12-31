Lions' David Jones: Signs pact with Detroit
Jones signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Monday.
Jones (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) spent the bulk of his rookie season on the Patriots' practice squad after finishing the 2017 season as a third-team All-American at the FCS level. The lanky Richmond product is a promising prospect and he should have an easier time making a name for himself in Detroit than he would on other teams with more depth in the secondary.
