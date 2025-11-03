Montgomery rushed 11 times for 40 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of four targets for 10 yards in the Lions' 27-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Montgomery outpaced Jahmyr Gibbs by two carries and was the only one of the two to get into the end zone, doing so via a two-yard run early in the second quarter. The veteran back also short-circuited a drive in the third quarter, however, as he lost a fumble that was recovered by the Vikings at the Lions' 34-yard line and led to a Minnesota touchdown five plays later. Montgomery and Gibbs figure to continue in their usual timeshare when the Lions face the Commanders on the road in Week 10.