Montgomery (ribs) didn't practice Thursday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Montgomery has missed consecutive practices after a rib injury forced him out of Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Coach Dan Campbell already suggested the running back likely would miss some time, which means there's a good chance Montgomery will be listed as 'out' or 'doubtful' this Friday when the Lions release their final injury report for Sunday's game in Baltimore.

