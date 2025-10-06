Montgomery rushed the ball 18 times for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Bengals. He added one reception on one target for six yards while also completing one pass for three yards and a score.

Montgomery made his initial impact in the game as a passer, taking a direct snap and delivering a three-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright early in the second quarter. He got going as a rusher in the second half, racking up 12 carries for 62 yards -- highlighted by an eight-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. While it wasn't his most efficient performance, Montgomery bounced back from a poor Week 4 showing while logging a season-high 18 carries.