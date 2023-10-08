Montgomery rushed 19 times for 109 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-24 win over the Panthers. He also caught two of six targets for 20 yards.

Montgomery opened the scoring with a 42-yard touchdown on Detroit's first offensive series. With rookie Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) sidelined, Montgomery was the clear focal point of the backfield and continued his excellent start to the season. Along with scoring in each of his four appearances, Montgomery has now topped 125 scrimmage yards in consecutive games. Whether or not Gibbs can return in Week 6 versus the Buccaneers, Montgomery figures to remain key to the Lions' offensive success.