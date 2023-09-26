Montgomery (thigh) was limited at Tuesday's walkthrough.

After hurting his thigh Week 2 versus the Seahawks, Montgomery was unable to practice at all prior to being inactive this past Sunday against the Falcons. This week, he's been estimated as a limited participant on both of the Lions' injury reports. Coach Dan Campbell relayed Tuesday that he's "starting to feel pretty good about" Montgomery being able to suit up Thursday at Green Bay. Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether or not Montgomery has a designation for Week 4 action.