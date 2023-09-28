Montgomery (thigh) is listed as active Thursday at Green Bay.

Despite conflicting reports about his availability for Week 4 earlier Thursday, Montgomery will miss just one game as a result of the bruised left thigh that he suffered Week 2 against the Seahawks. Considering he was listed as limited on Lions practice reports Monday through Wednesday, though, there's a chance he'll be operating on a snap count Thursday. Prior to the aforementioned injury, Montgomery racked up 37 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in his only target for seven yards in a little more than six quarters of action. If Montgomery is unable to handle such a workload, rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs will be the primary beneficiary in the Lions backfield.