Lions' David Montgomery: Can't find running room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery rushed the ball nine times for 12 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns.
The game script set up well for Montgomery, as the Lions led by multiple scores for nearly the entire second half. However, Jahmyr Gibbs out-touched him 17-9, and Montgomery was stymied even when he did get opportunity. His longest rush went for only four yards, and he failed to reach 20 rushing yards for only the third time in his 32 games with the Lions.
