Montgomery carried the ball 12 times for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding a 13-yard reception in Monday's 38-30 win over Baltimore.

Montgomery waltzed into a tough road environment and casually dropped a new personal best of 151 rushing yards in a single game. The seven-year pro's longest run of 72 yards surprisingly did not result in either of his two trips to the end zone Monday. Jahmyr Gibbs (22-67-2) finished with 10 more carries and 14 more touches than Montgomery, which was the largest disparity through three weeks for Detroit's talented backfield tandem. Expect the Lions to feed the Browns a heavy dose of both Montgomery and Gibbs when the two teams meet in Week 4.