Montgomery rushed 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for four yards in the Lions' 52-21 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Montgomery and backfield mate Jahmyr Gibbs each recorded a rushing touchdown, and Montgomery also had just one fewer carry than his star teammate, albeit while also compiling 37 fewer rushing yards. Montgomery still averaged 5.2 yards per carry, however, and he rang up his first TD of the season on a one-yard run late in the first quarter. Through two games, it appears the backs will continue to operate in a fairly close timeshare, but they face a thorny matchup in a Week 3 road trip to face the Ravens on Monday night, Sept. 22.