Montgomery (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Montgomery has missed three games this season due to thigh (Week 3) and rib (Weeks 7-8) injuries, so it's unclear if his current foot issue is something that may threaten his availability for game day. In three appearances since returning to action Week 10, he's totaled 41 touches for 285 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs, while rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs has accrued 46 touches for 280 total yards and three rushing scores himself during that stretch. Montgomery's status will continue to be monitored as the week goes on to see how the Lions backfield could break down Sunday at New Orleans.