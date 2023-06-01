Coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that Montgomery (undisclosed) won't practice but isn't dealing with anything serious, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Montgomery departed from OTAs last week due to an undisclosed injury, and while a timetable for his return remains uncertain it doesn't look like the Lions are overly concerned. Heading into his age-26 season, Montgomery looks poised to handle a key role as a rusher for Detroit, though rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs should also see a fair share of carries while potentially commanding most of the backfield receiving work.