Montgomery (illness) rushed 10 times for 25 yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Thursday's 23-10 loss to the Vikings.

Montgomery didn't seem bothered by the illness that had his status in question for Thursday's game, as he notched double-digit rushing attempts for the first time since Week 10. Detroit's offense was stuck in first gear all game, as the Lions committed six turnovers and were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. The veteran running back will continue to share the backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Bears, though neither one has run particularly well of late with Detroit's formerly dominant offensive line regressing.