Montgomery (ribs) was absent from Wednesday's walkthrough.

Montgomery was knocked out of Week 6 action with what eventually was termed a rib cartilage issue, which coach Dan Campbell told Colton Pouncy of The Athletic on Monday likely will result in at least one missed game. Meanwhile, No. 2 running back Jahmyr Gibbs was listed as limited Wednesday, and fellow reserve Craig Reynolds sat out (like Montgomery) due to hamstring and toe issues. With all three of Detriot's backfield options banged-up at the moment, the overall situation will be one to watch as the week goes on to see who may be able to play Sunday at Baltimore.