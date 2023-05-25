Montgomery left Thursday's practice early due to injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Montgomery walked off the field and back to the locker room during Detroit's first open practice of the spring. There's no contact work at this point, so it's likely a muscular injury for Montgomery, who played 60 of a possible 66 games in four seasons with the Bears while topping 200 carries each year. He could see similar rushing workloads in Detroit, but it'll be tougher to get involved as a pass catcher after the Lions used the 12th overall pick on Jahmyr Gibbs, a 199-pound RB with 4.36 speed coming off three straight seasons at Alabama with at 303 receiving yards and multiple scores. Behind the obvious top two, Detroit's backfield holds Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, 2022 UDFA Greg Bell and 2023 UDFA Mohamed Ibrahim.
