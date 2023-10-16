Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Montgomery (ribs) is expected to miss some time, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Montgomery is dealing with a rib cartilage issue, and Campbell said it's not an easy thing to endure as a running back. Montgomery played just 18 snaps in Sunday's win over the Bucs before leaving with the injury. On the season, he's rushed 94 times for 385 yards and six touchdowns, adding six catches for 66 yards on 10 targets as a receiver. In Montgomery's likely Week 7 absence, the Lions hope to get Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) back and will also lean more on Craig Reynolds.