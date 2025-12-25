Lions' David Montgomery: Expected to play Thursday
Montgomery (illness), who is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings, is expected to play, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Montgomery was added to Detroit's injury report as a non-participant at Tuesday's walkthrough session and then managed to handle limited practice reps Wednesday, so it's always seemed as though he was trending in the right direction. While Montgomery's status won't be official until roughly 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, the expectation is that he'll be able to play through his illness and handle his usual role as the top complementary option to Jahmyr Gibbs. Montgomery has now gone six straight games without recording double-digit carries, though he's scored in three of his last four appearances.
