Montgomery rushed 32 times for 121 yards with three touchdowns while catching both of his targets for 20 yards during Thursday's 34-20 win over Green Bay.

Despite speculation over Montgomery's level of involvement coming off a thigh injury, the veteran wound up reclaiming full control of the backfield from rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished with eight carries and five targets. The extent to which he did so was nothing short of shocking, as Montgomery tied his career high in rushing attempts while absurdly getting more usage on the ground than quarterback Jared Goff had through the air. With four touchdowns in his first three games with the Lions, Montgomery appears to have picked up right where Jamaal Williams left off in 2022. The good times could keep rolling in a Week 5 matchup with a Panthers team the allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns (six) through the end of Week 3.