Montgomery rushed the ball 15 times for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the 49ers. He added two receptions on two targets for 20 yards.

Montgomery accounted for Detroit's second score of the game with a one-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. He was also efficient with his opportunities throughout the contest, ripping off long runs of 16 and 15 yards. That resulted in his highest yardage total since Week 10. Despite missing three games, Montgomery reached 1,000 rushing yards in the regular season for the second time in his career, and he also tallied a career-high 13 touchdowns. He'll likely be back with the Lions in 2024, continuing to form a potent combination with Jahmyr Gibbs out of the Detroit backfield.