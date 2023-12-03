Montgomery rushed 18 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for minus-1 yard in the Lions' 33-28 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Montgomery opened the scoring on the afternoon with a two-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, but the rest of his afternoon was largely a struggle. The workhorse back has now scored in four consecutive contests, and his carry count Sunday was his highest since Week 5. Montgomery now gets a second crack at his old Bears teammates in a Week 14 road divisional clash.