Montgomery rushed 18 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for minus-1 yard in the Lions' 33-28 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Montgomery opened the scoring on the afternoon with a two-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, but the rest of his afternoon was largely a struggle. The workhorse back has now scored in four consecutive contests, and his carry count Sunday was his highest since Week 5. Montgomery now gets a second crack at his old Bears teammates in a Week 14 road divisional clash.
More News
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Puts in full practice•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Scores another touchdown•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Scores go-ahead TD late in win•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Makes impact in return•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Logs full practice Thursday•