Montgomery carried the ball eight times for 32 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 16 yards in Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Packers. He also threw an incomplete pass.

The second-quarter TD was Montgomery's sixth of the season, but his first since Week 9, as Jahmyr Gibbs had produced Detroit's last four rushing touchdowns. Montgomery has been more clearly the No. 2 option in the Lions' backfield this season as opposed to a 1B behind Gibbs, but he's still delivered 543 rushing yards in 12 games along with a 20-151-0 line on 24 targets. Montgomery will look to get into the end zone in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 2 and 3 in a Week 14 matchup against the Cowboys.