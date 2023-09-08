Montgomery rushed 21 times for 74 yards with one touchdown but was not targeted in the passing game during Thursday's 21-20 victory over the Chiefs.

Even though Montgomery's efficiency does not jump off the page, his usage does. In fact, offseason expectations for Montgomery to step into the role Jamaal Williams thrived within last year do not seem misplaced, and Montgomery could be in store for a big season in standard fantasy formats thanks to a prominent role near the goal line. However, it should be noted that first-round rookie Jahmyr Gibbs only saw nine touches after Lions coaches openly admitted that Gibbs wouldn't see a full workload out of the gates, and Montgomery probably won't see many passes come his way as long as his counterpart is in commission. Next up for the Lions' ground game is a Week 2 matchup against a Seahawks defense that looks more susceptible on the ground than through the air.