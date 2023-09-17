Coach Dan Campbell said Montgomery sustained a bruised thigh during Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Seahawks, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Prior to his departure late in the third quarter, Montgomery had 16 carries for 67 yards and one touchdown, one seven-yard catch and a lost fumble. Campbell relayed that the Lions will have more information on the running back Monday, likely after Montgomery undergoes a battery of tests. If Montgomery is forced to miss any time, his replacement in Detroit's backfield will be rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who notched 14 touches for 56 yards from scrimmage Sunday.