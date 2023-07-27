Montgomery (undisclosed) is participating in training camp, Mike O'Hara of detroitlions.com reports.

His undisclosed injury from spring practices apparently hasn't lingered into summer. Montgomery thus figures to get plenty of first-team reps throughout training camp, with the question being to what extent he shares that work with first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs. It's a safe bet both enter Week 1 in significant roles, likely with Montgomery doing more of the rushing and Gibbs doing more of the receiving, though both are capable of beating a defense on the ground or through the air.