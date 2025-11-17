Montgomery rushed the ball six times for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Eagles. He added one reception on one target for 10 yards.

Montgomery was limited due to game script, as the Lions possessed the ball for only 24:12 of game time. That led to only his second performance with single-digit touches this season and his second-lowest yardage output of the campaign. While Montgomery will continue to hold a meaningful role in the Detroit offense behind Jahmyr Gibbs, his fantasy value is primarily dependent on finding the end zone.