Lions' David Montgomery: Held to 37 total yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery rushed the ball six times for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Eagles. He added one reception on one target for 10 yards.
Montgomery was limited due to game script, as the Lions possessed the ball for only 24:12 of game time. That led to only his second performance with single-digit touches this season and his second-lowest yardage output of the campaign. While Montgomery will continue to hold a meaningful role in the Detroit offense behind Jahmyr Gibbs, his fantasy value is primarily dependent on finding the end zone.
