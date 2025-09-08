Montgomery rushed the ball 11 times for 25 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Packers. He added four receptions on four targets for 18 yards.

The Lions' offense struggled to get on track, which led to underwhelming performances for nearly all of their skill-position players. Montgomery wasn't an exception, but he did manage 15 touches, nearly evenly matching Jahmyr Gibbs' 19. A more typical game script may change how the backs are deployed, but Montgomery still appears to have a significant role in Detroit's backfield heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Bears.