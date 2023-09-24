Montgomery (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Montgomery's inactive status comes as little surprise after the right thigh injury kept him from practicing Wednesday through Friday before he took a doubtful designation into the weekend. With Montgomery now officially sitting out the Week 3 matchup, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to be in store for an expanded role out of the Detroit backfield. Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight will be the available depth options behind Gibbs.