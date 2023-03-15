Montgomery has agreed to a three-year, $18 million contract with the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Montgomery is set to stay in the NFC North and join the Lions' backfield. His signing indicates Detroit is likely out on the Jamaal Williams' sweepstakes. Thus, the 25-year-old is presumably in line to split carries with D'Andre Swift. He saw the lightest workload of his four-year tenure in Chicago this past season, but still accumulated 801 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 201 carries to go along with 316 receiving yards and one touchdown on 34 receptions in 16 games.
