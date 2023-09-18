Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Montgomery (thigh) is day-to-day, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Montgomery said after Sunday's overtime loss to the Seahawks that he expects to need "a couple weeks" to fully recover from his bruised thigh, but Campbell offers a more optimistic timetable. It may be that Montgomery is day-to-day in terms of actual game-time availability, meaning he could be on the field Week 3 versus the Falcons, but that truly getting back to full health will require more time. If Montgomery needs to miss any time, or is limited when on the field, rookie backfield mate Jahmyr Gibbs will have a path to increased touches.