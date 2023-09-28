Montgomery (thigh) is expected to suit up versus the Packers on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero corrects an early report which had stated that Montgomery, in addition to LT Taylor Decker (ankle), were not on track for Thursday Night Football. Instead, it looks like Montgomery is trending in the right direction to retake the field after having missed just one game due to a right thigh injury. In any case, confirmation on Montgomery's status will come prior to Thursday's 8:15 ET kickoff, and fantasy managers will likely want to monitor the situation until his status is made official. If Montgomery is indeed able to go versus Green Bay, he and Jahmyr Gibbs will once again lead Detroit's backfield.