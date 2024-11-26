The Lions listed Montgomery (shoulder) as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

After leaving early in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Colts with the shoulder issue, Montgomery's status is one to watch with the Lions facing a quick turnaround for Week 13 with a Thursday game against the Bears. The Lions aren't likely to hold any high-intensity practices during the short week, but Montgomery's improvement in being estimated as a non-participant Monday to a limited participant Tuesday is generally a positive sign. Head coach Dan Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press earlier Tuesday that he feels good about Montgomery's chances of playing in the Thanksgiving Day game, but it won't be known whether the running back carries a designation into that contest until after the Lions release their final injury report Wednesday.