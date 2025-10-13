Montgomery recorded four carries for 24 yards and caught both of his targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Montgomery nearly had a one-yard passing touchdown on the opening possession of the game to Jared Goff, but the score was nullified by an illegal motion penalty on Detroit. With the team falling behind early, the running back never really was able to establish himself on the ground, logging a season-low four totes. Montgomery will look to bounce back Week 7 against the Buccaneers.