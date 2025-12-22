Montgomery rushed four times for 14 yards in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Steelers.

Montgomery played a season-low 13 snaps on offense as Detroit failed to ever get the ground game going in Week 16. The running back failed to reach the end zone for the first time since Week 12, and he has now gone six straight contests without garnering double-digit carries and back-to-back without a catch. Montgomery will look to right the ship Christmas Day versus the Vikings.