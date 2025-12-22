Lions' David Montgomery: Limited workload in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery rushed four times for 14 yards in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Steelers.
Montgomery played a season-low 13 snaps on offense as Detroit failed to ever get the ground game going in Week 16. The running back failed to reach the end zone for the first time since Week 12, and he has now gone six straight contests without garnering double-digit carries and back-to-back without a catch. Montgomery will look to right the ship Christmas Day versus the Vikings.
More News
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Reaches end zone in defeat•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Long TD run in primetime win•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Gets back into end zone in loss•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Takes back seat to Gibbs•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Held to 37 total yards•
-
Lions' David Montgomery: Tallies 71 yards in win•