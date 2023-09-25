Montgomery (thigh) was a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Montgomery was injured in Week 2 against Seattle and didn't suit up for Sunday's 20-6 win over Atlanta. In Montgomery's absence, Jahmyr Gibbs took on a workhorse role with 17 carries for 80 yards, while Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight combined for 28 rushing yards on seven carries. Montgomery's limited participation Monday suggests he has a chance to return for Thursday's game in Green Bay, though Tuesday's injury report will provide clarification on that front.