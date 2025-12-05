Montgomery rushed six times for 60 yards and a touchdown while bringing in his only target for 13 yards in the Lions' 44-30 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Montgomery logged his fourth consecutive single-digit carry tally, but he produced his best yardage total over that span by far with a big hand from his impressive 35-yard touchdown run up the middle in the latter portion of the second quarter. The veteran back crossed the 600-yard mark on the ground for the season as well with Thursday's production, and he's recorded a rushing score in consecutive games heading into a Week 15 road matchup against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 14.