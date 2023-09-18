Montgomery (thigh) said it will take him "a couple weeks" to get fully healthy after being forced out of Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Seahawks late in the third quarter, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coach Dan Campbell said Montgomery suffered a bruised thigh. It remains to be seen whether the veteran running back will be able to play through the injury before returning to full strength, or whether he could be facing a multi-game absence. In either scenario, the Lions figure to lean more heavily on rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, beginning in Week 3 versus the Falcons. Craig Reynolds could also potentially handle an expanded depth role.