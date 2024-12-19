Montgomery (knee) is now optimistic he'll avoid surgery and hopes to return during the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Previously expected to undergo season-ending surgery for an MCL tear, Montgomery apparently got promising feedback from medical experts and now hopes he can recover with rest. The report suggests he'll still miss the rest of the regular season but may return at some point in January for a Detroit team that's currently battling for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.