Montgomery (thigh) isn't expected to play Thursday night against the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero notes that earlier in the week there had been some optimism regarding the availability of Montgomery, who the Lions listed as questionable, but it appears as though the team is inclined to err on the side of caution with the running back ahead of Week 4 action. Confirmation of Montgomery's status will arrive prior to Thursday's 8:15 ET kickoff, but if he is indeed inactive, fellow RB Jahmyr Gibbs would once again be in line to see an expanded role, with Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight on hand in reserve.