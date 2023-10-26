Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Montgomery (ribs) won't practice Thursday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

While Campbell said that Montgomery is showing improvement in his recovery from cartilage damage to his ribs, the coach noted he's counting on Jahmyr Gibbs to step up and lead the Detroit backfield this week. Campbell's comments imply that Montgomery is trending toward a second straight absence Monday against the Raiders, though whether the running back is ruled out ahead of the contest or listed as doubtful or questionable may not be decided until after Saturday's practice session. The Lions are on bye Week 9, giving Montgomery added time to heal up before a Week 10 game against the Chargers on Nov. 12.