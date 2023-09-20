Montgomery (thigh) isn't practicing Wednesday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Montgomery told reporters Sunday he might need "a couple weeks" to recover from his thigh bruise, while coach Dan Campbell used the term "day-to-day" less than 24 hours later. Either way, Montgomery never figured to practice Wednesday, leaving Jahmyr Gibbs as Detroit's top back and Craig Reynolds and recently signed Zonovan Knight as the depth guys. Gibbs figures to get most of the playing time if Montgomery doesn't play this Sunday against Atlanta, with Reynolds likely subbing in for some carries and perhaps a target or two.