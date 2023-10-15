Montgomery (ribs) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay.

After landing hard while being tackled from behind in the second quarter, Montgomery needed medical attention on the field before going to the sideline and eventually the locker room. He was favoring his left side, and the Lions diagnosed him with a rib injury. According to Pam Oliver on Fox's broadcast, X-rays came back negative for Montgomery, but the issue is severe enough to keep him off the field for the rest of Week 6. With Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) inactive and Montgomery out, Craig Reynolds and Devine Ozigbo are Detroit's healthy and available running backs for the rest of Sunday's outing.