Lions' David Montgomery: Not worried about O-line losses
Montgomery recently said he has "no concern" about Detroit's offensive line changes and is confident in new offensive coordinator John Morton.
The Lions lost C Frank Ragnow to retirement and RG Kevin Zeitler to the Titans, leaving two starting spots up for competition between rookie second-round pick Tate Ratledge, 2024 sixth-rounder Christian Mahogany and 27-year-old Trystan Colon, among others. Morton otherwise gets the same personnel as predecessor Ben Johnson, including an elite OT duo and one of the best groups of skill-position players in the league. There's always some chance the new playcaller gives Jahmyr Gibbs a few more snaps and touches at Montgomery's expense, but wholesale changes are unlikely after the Lions scored a league-high 33.2 points per game last season.
