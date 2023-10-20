Montgomery (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Baltimore.

Montgomery will miss at least one contest due to the rib cartilage issue that he sustained this past Sunday at Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Week 7, indicating he'll be the Lions' primary running back Sunday, especially with Craig Reynolds (hamstring/toe) questionable to play. Montgomery's next chance to suit up is Monday, Oct. 30 versus the Raiders.