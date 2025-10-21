Montgomery was held to 21 yards on 13 carries while catching two of three targets for 18 yards in Monday's 24-9 win over the Buccaneers.

Jahmyr Gibbs went off for 218 yards and two touchdowns on Monday Night Football, leaving scraps for Montgomery's fantasy managers in Week 7. The latter still received 15 touches, highlighting his continued involvement in Detroit's two-pronged backfield. Both talented rushers have recorded a 100-plus yard rushing game this season, with Gibbs having the edge in total yards (+269) and touchdowns (+3). Montgomery may not be as tantalizing an asset as Gibbs, but he should continue providing flex value in fantasy when the Lions resume play in Week 9.